SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new grant for Shelbyville police will help protect its K-9 officer.
It's peace of mind for officers in Shelbyville to know that if something happens to their K-9 on a call, they're doing everything they can to keep her safe.
As soon as you see Officer Brian Beeler with his K-9, J.C., you can tell the bond is strong.
"She's pretty much with me all the time," he said.
Beeler has been working with J.C. for three years, and when she walks in the door at the police department she knows it's time to work.
"Right now, she wants to go play and look for the drugs because she's knows what's going on," he explained. "She just doesn't know why I'm not telling her to go search yet."
Beeler planted drugs inside the conference room as a training exercise for J.C. She does exercises like this at least four hours a week. That's the requirement, but he said he makes sure it's more than that.
"They're also our friends, you know?" Beeler said. "We live with them 24/7. Sending them into a situation of an unknown situation, it is difficult because you don't know the unknown and sometimes we have to do that because that's what their job is for."
The department got a grant from Vested Interest in K-9s to provide health insurance. J.C. already got a protective vest from the same organization.
According to the U.S. Police Canine Association, some medical bills for K-9s can run up to $5,000. Beeler said the protection is more than just peace of mind.
"Our bond is real close," he said. "She would do anything for me. The same thing, I'd do anything for her."
