LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the name of the 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Shelbyville over the weekend.
It happened just before 2:30 Sunday afternoon, at a home on Zelkova Drive.
According to a news release from the Shelbyville Police Department, Erik Perez died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was accidental.
"Ten years is not very long to be with somebody, and think of the potential that kid had and things now that family won't be able to experience with that 10-year-old child, college, marriage, you know, that type of thing, so you have to feel for them," Sgt. Kelly Cable said. "It's terrible."
Investigators identified a person of interest -- 28-year-old Treymont Rucker-McKellery -- a friend of the family. Police said he brought the gun with him into the home, and left the scene after the shooting.
Police made contact with Rucker-McKellery on Monday and interviewed him in connection with the shooting. He was not taken into custody, but the case will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for further review.
Police said this is a good time to remind gun owners to be cautious, especially with kids around.
"We always suggest safes are the best place to keep your firearm," Sgt. Cable said. "Obviously, you don't ever leave them out. Education's another aspect of it, too. Teaching your children not to touch it, educating them the dangers of it, this is not a toy. This is a real item that can do damage."
