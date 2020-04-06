LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amazon warehouse in Shepherdsville is seeing more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In a letter sent to employees on Monday and obtained by WDRB, the company said there were several cases, but didn't specify how many.
Amazon said the last day the workers who have tested positive were at the warehouse working was March 23. The letter read the site "has been undergoing multiple enhanced cleanings."
The SDF-9 warehouse already had four confirmed cases. It reopened last week after being shut down for more than a week.
Amazon said it will reach out to anyone who was in contact with the infected workers. The letter didn't indicate whether the warehouse would close again.
