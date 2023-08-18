LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shepherdsville City Council wants to ban the sale of house pets at flea markets.
Louisville Metro Council is considering the same ban at pet stores.
The proposed ordinances come after a WDRB investigation into sick puppies allegedly being sold at a local pet shop.
The investigation was mentioned several times as animal advocates pushed Louisville council members to pass the ordinance, but no action has been taken yet.
Now, Shepherdsville city leaders are looking into a similar ordinance after someone reported a pet sale at a flea market without a license.
The cities of Radcliff and Elizabethtown in Kentucky already have similar ordinances.
