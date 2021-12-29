SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police are sharing a word of warning to residents when it comes auto crimes in the area: it is just a matter of time until most homes in the area are hit.
Small neighborhoods and subdivisions like Shepherds Glen have been recently targeted by car burglars.
Home surveillance videos showing cars in driveways being checked to see if they are unlocked are becoming more common. Police say it’s a large group of juveniles — some as young as 12 — targeting homes.
“I can promise you that if you live in the city of Shepherdsville, and your car is unlocked, it's going to be gone through within a three-month period," Shepherdsville Police Detective Casey Clark said. "They are going to go through your car, 100%."
Police say it might not even take that long, based on what they're seeing.
Clark said the group of teens drops off three or four people at a time at the entrance of a neighborhood and one person stays in a vehicle, which is usually stolen, following the group for a quick getaway.
If you see some of the teens in the act, police say do not confront them.
“These are dangerous individuals," Clark said. "They are armed most of the time and they are not scared to shoot."
But the crime is not limited to breaking into cars.
A tractor and trailer — costing more than $27,000 — was stolen out of a backyard.
David Schroth Jr. recently had his catalytic converters stolen twice, capturing the truck on camera as it sped off.
“In the morning while I was here basically inside the space on the other side of the wall,” said Schroth. “This is just completely unnecessary cost. I mean both times it's happened it's $1,100.”
Police are looking closely at a stolen gold Camry with black rims. They believe those inside are responsible for some of the burglaries in the Shepherds Glen subdivision.
“It's surprising to the people that are in a hurry. They forget to lock their vehicle in their driveway, they come out the next morning and their car is ransacked,” said Clark. “Don't be an easy victim. Don't be an easy victim.”
