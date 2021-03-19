LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she was licking the ice cream in the freezer section of an area Kroger store.
The Shepherdsville Police Department said in an arrest citation that officers responded to the Kroger on Adam Shepherd Parkway, just off East Fourth Street in Shepherdsville.
Employees told officers that they saw 47-year-od Tiffany Redmon spending "a prolonged period of time" in the freezer section and then saw on surveillance video that she'd rubbed ice cream lids on her face and licked the ice cream.
The citation says it's unknown how many cartons she tampered with, and Kroger employees said they'd have to "quarantine" the entire freezer section and discard the products inside.
They asked Redmon to pay for what she touched, but she had no money. They threw out all that she's touched, which totaled $218 worth of products, the citation says.
Redmon faces second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing charges.
