LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lane of the Sherman Minton bridge was closed on Tuesday and another one is expected to close on Wednesday as crews prepare for a massive renovation.
Crews surveyed the double-decker Sherman Minton bridge Tuesday morning and closed one lane heading into New Albany.
It's work that has to be done before construction starts in two years.
The 56-year-old bridge is in need of several upgrades, including new steel and paint and will cost $90 million.
Those updates are scheduled to start in 2021, but first crews are closing lanes on the bridge Tuesday and Wednesday to perform surveys.
One westbound lane heading into Indiana was closed Tuesday morning and is expected to stay closed through 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, crews plan to close an eastbound lane from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. If weather delays the closure, it will be rescheduled for Thursday.
The bridge renovation will take 2 to 3 years to complete and will come with much more significant closures.
But one family who uses the non-toll bridge weekly says the repairs are necessary and they think it will cut down on the current frustration of constant lane closures.
"When they had Shermageddon -- you know, when they called it that -- we did take it quite a bit," said driver Jessica Smith. "We haven't taken it as much lately, but we definitely run into traffic and issues on it."
Officials say they are still discussing whether to shut down the Louisville to New Albany connector completely, or to have only partial lane closures.
The renovations are necessary, so officials will hold additional public meetings over the summer to get more input on what drivers want in terms of closures.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.