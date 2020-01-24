LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively man was arrested Thursday night after police say federal authorities intercepted two packages, at least one of which contained several pounds of marijuana.
According to an arrest report, the boxes were addressed to a P.O. box at the U.S. Postal Service branch on Crittenden Drive.
One of the boxes has seven pounds of marijuana inside, according to police. It's not clear from the arrest report what was in the second box.
Authorities performed surveillance on the P.O. Box for several hours. According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Shaun McDaniel pulled up in a dark blue Cadillac, and went inside the post office. Police say he then used a key to open the P.O. Box, withdrew a form indicating that there were packages for him and then took the form to the counter to pick up the packages.
After putting the packages in his trunk, McDaniel drove away. Police say they followed him to South Hurstbourne Parkway, where they stopped him.
When confronted, he allegedly told officers he was being paid $1,000 to pick up the boxes.
McDaniel was arrested by the Shively Police Department and charged with trafficking in marijuana of amounts greater than five pounds.
