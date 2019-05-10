Shopbar to open inside old garage on Barret Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old garage is transforming into a hip neighborhood hangout.
The garage has been on Barret Avenue for 100 years, according to co-owner, Gerald Dickerson.
“It’s a brand new bar in an old location,” he said.
Dickerson and his fiancé, Natasha Sud, are opening the bar and art shop inside the garage. It’s called Shopbar.
Dickerson said he wants the bar to feel like an episode of "Cheers."
“We plan on catering to a heavy brunch crowd on Saturdays & Sundays,” he said. “We’ve got some amazing food from food trucks lined up to make that experience unique and one-of-a-kind. The bar will have a honky-tonk, high-end appeal. Our patio will be a garden of fellowship complete with an overhead mossy pergola, if all goes as planned. Natasha has impeccable taste, and it’s a lot like Bohemian meets Cadillac ranch. I’ll serve fine cocktails and have some blue-collar options as well.”
Sud plans to sell her art at the shop.
“I am an artist, and I make collages,” she said. “I’m really excited to sell my artwork and also friends' artwork. I’m part of a great community here of artists.”
The shop will also sell clothes, antiques and jewelry.
Sud and Dickerson plan to open Shopbar this summer.
