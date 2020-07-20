FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says there is a shortage of poll workers, and he wants to change that before the November election.
Each voting location by law must have four poll workers, evenly split between registered Democrats and Republicans, Adams' office said in a news release. June's primary election offered fewer voting locations because fewer Kentuckians volunteered to work the polls, the release said.
“Last year, before I was sworn in as Kentucky’s chief elections official, I testified to the General Assembly that we have a poll worker crisis — and that was before COVID-19,” Adams said. “We must find new poll workers, particularly younger people who are less at risk of harm from the coronavirus than the disproportionately elderly volunteers we usually have.”
Kentucky elections typically have about 3,700 voting locations and 15,000 poll workers.
To volunteer, Adams said voters may contact local Democratic or Republican committees, or their county clerk.
