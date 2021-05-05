LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- May 5 is National Interpreter Appreciation Day.
UofL Health is celebrating the valuable connections that American Sign Language interpreters provide in a healthcare setting. The interpreters say it's important for deaf people to feel valued, respected, and included in communication about their health.
Interpreters like Casey Tinsley-White also help doctors understand a patient's concerns.
"I think that it's really important that every patient, every single time has a say in their own medical care. It doesn't matter what your language is; it doesn't matter what your nationality is. Every person should have a voice in their own healthcare," Tinsley-White says.
The medical field has a great need for interpreters in ASL and many spoken languages.
