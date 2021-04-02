LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Silver Creek High School boys basketball returns from the state championship game, the team will have a police escort back into Sellersburg.
Silver Creek plays Leo in the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Class 3-A state championship Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelen will lead the escort once the team crosses into Clark County on I-65.
If Silver Creek wins the state title Saturday, it would become the third school in IHSAA history to win girls and boys basketball state championships in the same season. Oregon-Davis won both basketball state titles in 2006-07, and Warren Central accomplished the same feat in 2017-18.
Silver Creek girls basketball won the Class 3-A state championship for the first time in program history in February.
