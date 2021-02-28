SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Members of the Sellersburg, Indiana, community joined the Silver Creek High School girls basketball team in celebrating its first state championship Sunday.
Supporters gathered in the school's gym as team members were introduced to the crowd while the trophies and nets were presented near midcourt.
"They understand that we made history this season; everyone around here knows it," senior Alana Striverson said. "They just want to show up and support us. We appreciate all the love they gave us this year."
Silver Creek defeated South Bend Washington 54-48 on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to claim the Class 3A state title.
"All their hard work has paid off," head coach Scott Schoen said. "Has it sank in? I don't know if it will for a long time, but we are going to enjoy it for a while."
The Dragons finished the historic season 25-3. They were undefeated against Class 3A teams and had an average margin of victory of 22 points.
Schoen said his team is a fun one to cheer for.
"My phone has been blown up from people all over the country," he said. "It's surreal right now, kind of just taking it in."
The state championship is the first for any girls teams at Silver Creek and just the school's second state title in any sport. Silver Creek boys basketball won the state title in 2019.
