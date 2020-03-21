LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Small businesses across Kentuckiana are trying to find ways to survive after many have been ordered to shut down during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Najla Keserovic, owner of House of Wax in Louisville, suddenly lost all of her income.
"My salary is $0 a month now," she said. "I don't think anyone's in their right minds right now. We're just praying that is all passes soon, but I don't think it will."
Keserovic closed her waxing salon one day before Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered hair salons, gyms, theaters and other public facing businesses to shut down in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. She said she made the sacrifice for customer safety.
Estheticians, hairstylists and other beauty artists around the state are out of work — yet rent and other bills still hang over their heads.
"Where I rent my business, they're still expecting rent on April 1, and we don't even have income coming in," Keserovic said.
Evictions have been ordered to stop during the outbreak, but there's no guarantee small businesses can remain open after the shutdown because of back rent.
"Say my rent is $2,000 per month. If we're down for four months, I won't be evicted during that time. But, when it's time to open back up, I'll owe them $8,000 dollars that I don't have," Keserovic said. "And if I don't pay it immediately, or if I don't give them that money that I never made — because I didn't have the option to make it — then I'm evicted."
Although many small businesses' doors are locked, there are still ways to show support during the COVID-19 outbreak. Residents are encouraged to keep ordering takeout and delivery from local restaurants. To help businesses that don't have that option:
- Buy a gift certificate to save for a later service.
- Interact with small businesses' social media pages. Likes, comments and shares go a long way.
- Leave a positive online review.
"Let us know that you're still there, and let others know that we're still here too," Keserovic said.
Small businesses across Kentucky can start applying for federal disaster loans through the Small Business Administration, Beshear said Saturday. Affected workers and businesses should not be making private house calls to provide services, he added.
"I'm sorry we've had to shut down your business and your dream," Beshear said, "but it is absolutely necessary to protect the health and lives of the most vulnerable among us."
