LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legendary singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright will join the Louisville Orchestra for a special performance this fall.
Wainwright will perform a large selection of songs from his "Want One" and "Want Two" albums.
The show will also include his famous representation of Leonard Cohen's song, "Hallelujah."
The performance is being held at the Louisville Palace on Sept. 30. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m., with general ticket sales starting Friday.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.