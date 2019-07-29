LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A single mother died last week when she fell while climbing in Hawaii.

Nicole Baker, 37, was on vacation in Hawaii when she fell from a cliff and died. Baker fell some 75 feet from the cliff in an area in Maui referred to as the "Chutes and Ladders," according to Maui Now.

She leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter. Her late husband, Lonnie Baker, died suddenly in 2017.

Baker was a near-eight-year employee of Signature Healthcare in Jeffersontown.

"She was so full energy. She was a great therapist. She was a great employee, very devoted to her patients," said Rhonda Curtis, who worked with Baker. "It was just a freak thing. Nicole was so, so aware that her daughter didn't have another parent, and she tried to be so careful. It'll be a long, long time before anyone can say we don't feel her presence here."

