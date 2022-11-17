LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has plans to redevelop a vacant property in south Louisville into senior living apartments.
The site off Bicknell Avenue was once known as Iroquois Homes, a low-income housing block with about 850 units. Several years ago, those homes were demolished in phases, and, currently, the lot sits empty.
"These units came down over a decade ago with no real plan for redevelopment," said Lisa Osanka, executive director of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA). "I'm excited I've been able to lead this community forward with getting some funding into this community for redevelopment for Iroquois Homes."
Most recently, nonprofits leased the land from the city for an urban farm and garden space. But in March, LMHA made it clear that its intent had always been to make that site into housing once again. Now, those plans are moving forward.
Consultants announced the findings Thursday from feedback from former Iroquois Home residents and current neighbors of the site, which included evaluation surveys, focus groups and listening sessions to discuss the future. Findings showed participants would like to see amenities in the area like youth activities, child care facilities and grocery stores. Green space, crime prevention and space to build community cohesiveness were also mentioned.
For now, plans are kicking off with Phase 1, which is a 60-unit senior living apartment building.
"Forty-seven of those units are reserved for families making under 30% of median family income," Osanka said.
Funding for Phase 1 comes from a recently awarded $11.8 million grant through the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund in American Rescue Plan. However, funds for any potential other phases would still need to be secured.
Osanka said it's unclear how many other phases there will be or what those would include, because, ultimately, it depends on funding.
"Quite frankly, this corridor deserves intentional planning," Metro Councilwoman Nicole George said Thursday during a meeting to present the latest updates. "It deserves it just as Beecher Terrace deserved it."
Keith Sydnor, who lives in south Louisville and attended the meeting Thursday, said he participated in the survey and is proud to have had a voice in this process.
"I love my neighborhood and I love the parks," he said. "There's a lot of good neighbors that live in the area."
Sydnor said he lived in the area when the original Iroquois Homes still existed and had friends who lived there. He said he's happy to see plans for a new development on the property.
"It was good housing," he said. "Now, the later years, it kind of got bad, and we were kind of glad to see it get torn down. It was pretty bad, the crime and stuff. But now, I'm glad that something is getting developed on the property. It was sad to see it empty like that and vacant."
Sydnor said he's pleased with the plans for Phase 1 to focus on senior living apartments.
"I think something needed to be done, and something like what they're building is going to be a great asset to the community," he said.
Osanka said groundbreaking for the apartments will happen in 2023 and construction for Phase 1 is expected to be completed in 2025.
