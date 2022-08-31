LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some community organizations are looking for new greenspace to grow produce after learning their farms and gardens would need to move.
Vegetables like peppers, corn, and okra fill the property that was once known as Iroquois Homes off Bicknell Avenue. After the buildings were demolished years ago, nonprofits put their roots in the soil, leasing the land from the Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) for an urban farm and garden space.
"This is our seventh year," said Haileigh Arnold, manager of the Hope Community Farm.
But now, produce is growing in the area for one last time. Groups such as the Hope Community Farm are searching for new space elsewhere because the Metro Housing Authority wants to turn the site back into mixed-income housing.
Arnold said she's thankful the farms and gardens have been able to stay on the property for several years and said she has been negotiating with LMHA to stay as long as possible to harvest what's left.
"Our lease actually ended last fall/winter. We just didn't renew the lease," she said. "It's been a year-by-year basis. Today is our official, last 'fully day.' From here on out we will just have a couple people here and there coming back to just harvest the okra and stuff and that will be on a week-by-week basis."
Arnold said several organizations have been sharing the land to grow produce in recent years.
"We're the last ones to kind of get everything off of the property that we can," she said.
In March of this year, as community partners gathered to discuss the proposal for new housing, LMHA said its intent has always been to make the site into homes once again. But the plans to do that largely depend on competing for federal funds.
The idea is to create around 550 units, with a vision similar to Park Duvalle, Liberty Green and the recently reimagined Beecher Terrace homes.
"We're sad to leave, obviously, but we always knew that this was a possibility," Arnold said.
She also added, "We recognize that (housing) is a need because there is a housing shortage right now, particularly in this area."
The Hope Community Farm has found some new ground to grow on about five miles away from the Iroquois site off South Crums Lane, but Arnold said it's not a final solution.
"Our 82 community farm plots, we do not have a home for yet," she said. "It's still not a permanent place. We have a three-year lease there. It's really more of a hold-over property than a permanent home."
An official groundbreaking for the new site is planned for Friday.
Arnold and others have been trying to get permission to use some greenspace within the old Farnsley Golf Course in Shively, but so far, that hasn't happened.
"At this point it's looking like it's not going to happen. We are going to ask for an official vote," said Arnold.
In the meantime, the search continues for a permanent home to start planting but Arnold said it's been difficult trying to find a space that will work.
WDRB News' request for an interview with the Louisville Metro Housing Authority about progress on the housing proposal was denied.
In an email, a spokesperson said, "LMHA continues to seek financial opportunities that will support the agency in its earliest planning stages for the proposed Iroquois Housing Development."
According to consultants, Dr. Shireen Deobhakta and Lisa Crabtree, the Iroquois Homes community data collection process included administration of the 'Iroquois Homes Redevelopment Community Survey,' focus groups with community members, and in-depth interviews with key project stakeholders.
The data collection process is now complete and information is being analyzed.
