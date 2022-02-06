LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An inmate died at Metro Corrections early Sunday morning, marking the sixth person to die inside the jail since November.
Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said an officer making security rounds found that Lesley Starnes, 36, was unresponsive.
Corrections medical staff attempted life-saving measures before Starnes was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Starnes was pronounced dead at the hospital around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to preliminary reports, the man died by suicide.
At the time of his death, he was being housed in a cell without lights that should not have been in use, according to officials.
Louisville Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark said Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit has launched an internal investigation, which is standard procedure.
Starnes was arrested in Bullitt County and was booked into Metro Corrections on Jan. 26.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
