LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small dog was rescued from a sewer pipe in Georgetown Thursday thanks to the work of firefighters and community members who came together.
According to a report by LEX 18, the dog, Gabby, had fallen through a damaged sewer pipe. Her owner, Charlene Revel, tried unsuccessfully to reach down and rescue the dog but it was no use. The fire department was called, and they spent hours digging to rescue Gabby.
"She can't hear at all. She's totally deaf. I think all of the vibrations were scaring her," Revel said. "I was afraid she wouldn't come out alive and just freak out and stroke out."
Firefighters had tried to lure her out with peanut butter.
"We were scared because it was a small hole and because of sewer gases," said Jamie Gifford, a firefighter with the Georgetown Fire Department.
Neighbors lent shovels, and someone lent a small excavator. The local water department came and dropped a camera down the pipe so they could make sure Gabby was well.
Eventually, Gabby was brought up. Her neck was injured, but after a night at the vet, she was okay.
"Firemen would not give up," Revel said. "I don't care how small that dog was, they were never giving up."
Gifford said it's important to tell your local water department about any damaged / uncovered sewer pipes.
Gabby's former owner abandoned her when she was younger. Revel said that is something that will never happen again.
