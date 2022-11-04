LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The film industry is bringing lights, cameras, and a whole lot of action to Kentucky, all thanks to millions of dollars in tax incentives.
Since January, movies have received film incentives to shoot in counties all across Kentucky. Some of them have chosen to film in La Grange.
Area residents and businesses say the impact of these productions is being felt far beyond the silver screen.
"To have this historic city that's almost 200 years old be the backdrop for these movies is such an excitement for us," said Teresa Bowling, executive director of the La Grange Main Street Program. "We don't always see the impact of incentives right away but we see the long-term impact. It's a huge impact on our economy. It increases business for our restaurants and our hotels and our retail shops."
In recent years, La Grange has learned that the film industry is much like a small town: word travels fast.
"Those people know other people, and before you know it, you get a reputation for being a place where the film industry wants to come," said Bowling.
"We have folks coming in saying, 'We saw you on HGTV or Hallmark...and we want to come to town and get a picture in front of that business or in front of that mural," Bowling added. "Many of the folks that come to town I ask, 'What brought you to LaGrange' and 9 times out of 10 it's a movie or a film where they've seen us. They are people from all over the country and sometimes even around the world because they've seen us on the big screen."
Statewide, Kentucky's Entertainment Incentive Program allows for $75 million in tax credits to be given to projects in a single year.
This year, $40.6 million has been approved, leaving $34.4 million for future projects.
Across the commonwealth, 50 different counties have been featured with Jefferson County being filmed the most with 30 projects. Oldham County is second with 12 projects, and Fayette County rounds out the top three with 10 projects.
Out of the approved projects, 'Wildcat' produced by Flannery Film LLC was given the most in potential tax credits with $2,890,136.
A second season of 'Haunted Discoveries,' 'Red Right Hand,' 'The Lockdown' and 'Millennial Chef ' were also approved for over $2 million in tax credits each.
"Everybody felt like, 'Why should Hollywood have all the benefits in the film industry when we're all investing in the movies? We all pay the ticket prices,'" said Bowling. "I think expanding that to other states and other cities is a great opportunity for all of us to be a part of that enormous industry with a lot of money involved."
One of the first calls many production crews make when looking to film in Kentucky is to Adam Snyder, a location scout. When talking about the film industry in September, Snyder said productions shot in Kentucky in year's past used to have something to with the state. But now, films with all kinds of themes are looking to shoot in the commonwealth year-round.
This Summer, Zoneton Fire was asked to be actors in a movie shot in downtown Louisville. The scene was made to look like it was filmed in Los Angeles.
Bowling said her community has also seen similar things happening in La Grange.
"This past week when the film industry was here, they wanted us to look like spring in the morning, and then they wanted us to look like Christmas and winter in the afternoon, so our businesses literally changed out their storefronts to accommodate this film," she said.
Not every project shot in the commonwealth is a film. According to the state, different project types include feature-length films, TV programs and documentaries.
"Jagged Little Pill National Tour" also made the list with $364,807 in potential tax credits to record the national touring Broadway show in Jefferson County.
"We never know when they're going to come into town, so it is a motivation for our businesses as well just to stay looking sharp and keep our buildings preserved for future generations and future movies," said Bowling.
Even if you don't come across any movie stars roaming the streets in La Grange, icons like Shirley Temple, can be found in a mural honoring the film industry off Poplar Alley.
