LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 and later. This list will be updated frequently.
SCHOOLS:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:
Kentucky:
JCPS curbside meal pickups moved from Thursday to 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at these school sites.
Indiana:
Clarksville H.S. "Little Shop of Horrors" opening night postponed from Thursday to Friday, Jan. 21.
GOVERNMENT:
Kentucky:
Indiana:
BUSINESSES:
Kentucky:
Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders "Celebrating Young Talent" concerts -- Ballard H.S. canceled Friday; Ogle Center at IUS New Albany canceled Saturday
Indiana:
CHURCHES:
Kentucky:
Indiana:
For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here.
If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.