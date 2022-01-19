UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather means many schools, businesses, churches and day cares are closed or delayed for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 and later. This list will be updated frequently.

SCHOOLS:

For a list of Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

DAY CARES, PRE-SCHOOLS & SCHOOLS:

Kentucky: 

JCPS curbside meal pickups moved from Thursday to 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at these school sites.

Indiana: 

Clarksville H.S. "Little Shop of Horrors" opening night postponed from Thursday to Friday, Jan. 21.

GOVERNMENT:

Kentucky:

Indiana:

BUSINESSES:

Kentucky:

Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders "Celebrating Young Talent" concerts -- Ballard H.S. canceled Friday; Ogle Center at IUS New Albany canceled Saturday

Indiana: 

CHURCHES: 

Kentucky:

Indiana: 

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com and include your contact information.

