LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female snow leopard at the Louisville Zoo has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, according to a news release from the Zoo.
Five-year-old NeeCee has tested positive. The Zoo is still waiting for test results on the other two snow leopards, Kimti and Meru.
"All three cats are doing well with very mild symptoms, and the Zoo continues to monitor their health closely," the Zoo said. "The Zoo anticipates continued improvement in the coming days, and all three cats are expected to recover. No other animals are showing symptoms at this time."
The Zoo says the risk of infected animals spreading the disease to humans is low, based on current knowledge. However, the Zoo has put additional precautions in place, including the use of enhanced personal protective equipment for anyone who works with the animals.
The snow leopards are off exhibit while NeeCee recovers and the Zoo awaits the results of the remaining tests.
"The three snow leopards began exhibiting minor respiratory symptoms, including an occasional dry cough or wheeze, within the last two weeks," the news release states. "It is suspected that NeeCee acquired the infection from an asymptomatic staff member, despite precautions by the Zoo."
