AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- At many farms across southern Indiana, everything looks normal. The cattle are grazing. The wheat is growing. But the coronavirus is inflicting pain on the agriculture industry too.
State Rep. Terry Goodin, D-Austin, is a part-time cattle farmer in Austin and is hearing tales of a common theme: a disrupted supply chain is leaving some farmers struggling in the stalled economy.
“Locally, the markets are really trending down. Local farmers are dumping milk," Goodin said. "The disruption is not necessarily on the farm or at the grocery store, but the disruption is in that supply chain and being able to get those products to the grocery store once they leave the farm.”
So, in a letter, Goodin called on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to form a state task force with farmers in mind.
“Because those rural areas face different obstacles in trying to overcome the pandemic and even when the recovery takes place," he said.
Across the river, in Oldham County, it’s a different story.
The Rootbound Farm, which delivers fruits, vegetables, and cuts of lamb directly to customers, is seeing new demand.
“We haven’t had to pivot quite so much. We’ve had to make smaller pivots," said co-owner Bree Pearsall.
As more consumers seek out food delivery to avoid grocery stores, some have subscribed to Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs at farms like Rootbound.
But Rootbound's co-owners consider themselves fortunate.
Other farmers say reduced demand from restaurants, labor uncertainties, and other factors are making any profits seem unlikely.
Kentucky State Sen. Paul Hornback, R-Shelbyville, says unless something changes, this could be one of the worst years for farmers in the past several decades.
