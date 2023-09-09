LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a letter released this week, some Republican State lawmakers from the Louisville area have called for an audit of JCPS.
State Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, posted the letter to State Auditor Mike Harmon on Thursday to social media.
The letter calls for a comprehensive financial and management audit of JCPS.
Lawmakers said in the letter recent bus system failures were just the "tip of the iceberg" and pointed to several other downfalls in JCPS that need reform, like students bringing guns to school and failing reading scores.
The last audit from the state's auditor was 10 years ago, according to the letter. In the audit released in 2014, it was revealed JCPS spent more on administration costs than instructional learning costs.
The letter also said the district's budget has doubled since the 2014 audit and "the need for reform is arguably much greater."
But the district has been subject to other agency audits.
In 2017, a Kentucky Department of Education audit of management threated state takeover, but in 2020 Commissioner Jason Glass said it wasn't necessary after a follow-up audit.
JCPS said in a statement to WDRB it's not surprised by the call for an audit.
"We cannot ignore the concerns that this audit may be politically motivated rather than an impartial review of our operations," JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said. "This audit request is another way some lawmakers are distracting from the excellent work going on in our schools every day. We call upon the Jefferson County delegation to focus their attention on ways the state can help outcomes for all students, including the growing number of vulnerable students without adequate home resources."
JCPS said since 2017, the district has undergone and effectively responded to the following audits and reviews:
- 2017 - Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Initial Management Audit (276 corrective action items identified)
- 2018 - Council of the Great City Schools Organizational Review of Central Office
- 2018 - Kentucky Department of Education Consolidated Monitoring Report (review of 7 state/federal programs)
- 2019 - AdvancED Performance Accreditation and Engagement Review
- 2020 - Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Final Management Audit (All corrective action items identified in 2017 were corrected)
- 2023 - Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) District Diagnostic Review
- Annual independent financial audits and KDE school reviews
"We are proud of our progress and the vast choices and educational opportunities we provide our students and families under the leadership of Dr. Pollio and our Board. We welcome another assessment of our operations as long as it is fair and unbiased," Callahan said.
The auditor's office hasn't said if it will take on the request.
