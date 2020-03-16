LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville, one of the most famous and largest firework and airshows in the nation, will be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Reliable sources tell WDRB that the event will be pushed to Aug. 15.
Thunder is the kick-off event to the Kentucky Derby Festival and was scheduled for April 18 at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville. It typically draws more than 700,000 attendees from across the country.
Sources also had told WDRB News Monday that the 146th running of The Kentucky Derby would be postponed until Sept. 5.
Officials have been hinting that the events could be cancelled or delayed as more and more people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
Government and health officials have encouraged people to avoid gatherings and remain six feet away from other people, an impossibility at events such as Thunder, where people stands elbow to elbow for hours.
WDRB Media will broadcast the airshow and fireworks on Aug. 15.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.