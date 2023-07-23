LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Bullitt County firefighters pulled a double duty as car show hosts on Sunday.
Southeast Bullitt Fire Department teamed up with Midnight Mafia, a car group, to host a back-to-school car show. New and classic cars were on display, along with various trucks and motorcycles.
There were bouncy houses, games, food vendors and kids could cool off with fire hoses. Backpacks filled with notebooks and pencils were given away.
While the event was delayed last week because of rain, organizers said the turnout was even better than expected.
"We have all these kids around," said Scott Clark, Battalion Chief for Southeast Bullitt Fire Department. "We got backpacks donated, school supplies and hopefully each year it is going to get bigger and bigger."
In addition to revving of engines, there was also a bass audio competition.
