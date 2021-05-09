LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The largest church in Louisville just got larger.
Southeast Christian Church held its first service Sunday at its 11th and newest campus on Southern Parkway.
"The South Louisville Campus is located at the site of South Louisville Christian Church, whose vision gave birth to Southeast Christian Church in 1962, making it fitting that the grand opening takes place on Mother’s Day," the church said in a news release.
Services will be held at the South Louisville Campus (3845 Southern Pkwy.) at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. every Sunday.
"As a church, we could not be more excited about joining the South Louisville community and serving the great people that live and work there," said Tim Hester, an executive pastor with Southeast Christian Church, in a news release.
Southeast Christian Church offers digital access to services on its official website.
