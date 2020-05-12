LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man already behind bars has been sentenced to 20 more years in prison for child molestation.
Christian Chase was sentenced last August to seven years in prison for beating a minor and a pregnant woman.
Madison, Indiana, prosecutors say during that sentencing, the mother of the victim told Indiana State Police that her son had said Chase had molested him.
Prosecutors say Chase admitted to abusing the five-year-old while babysitting him.
On Friday, he pleaded guilty to child Molestation and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
