LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana bus driver takes his bus for one last spin this school year.
David Best has been driving a school bus for 61 years. Most days, he picks up and drops off kids from Floyds Knobs Elementary School, but with the school year cut short, many of his students didn't get a chance to let him know how much they care.
So the kids made cards and delivered them to him.
On Friday, he decided to drive his route one last time before turning in his bus for the year. Students and parents lined up with signs and gave him a wave as he passed by.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.