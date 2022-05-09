LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville cheer team won a national title for the second-straight year.
Aspire Cheer Academy's Senior Level 5 all-star competitive cheer team was awarded first place at the national Varsity Spirit D2 Summit competition. The national championship was hosted in Orlando.
According to a news release, it's the second-straight Summit national title, the first time a southern Indiana cheer team has been awarded in consecutive years.
The cheer academy had three teams compete in the national competition in Orlando.
"Our goal remains to rise at Aspire, and that goes beyond just winning titles," gym owner JoAnn Young said in a news release. "Don't get me wrong, it is great to win and bring this notoriety to the gym, but if you only rate your success by the wins and loses on the mat and not the successful impact you’ve made in an athlete's life, you will never truly feel that sense of accomplishment. Building strong, happy healthy athletes off the mat is where the success of any gym should begin."
