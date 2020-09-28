LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Based on early absentee voting numbers, some county clerks in southern Indiana are expecting a record voter turnout in the upcoming general election.
But as the ballots roll in, clerks are also assuring citizens that their vote will count.
The Floyd County Clerk's Office is busy processing requests for and mailing out absentee ballots, and stacking ballots that have already been returned to open and count on Election Day.
"We're working diligently, as you saw the team out there, and we are pretty much on track," Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said.
Burks said 5,379 ballots have already been requested and mailed out, with 1,565 returned in the county as of 11 a.m. Monday.
In Clark County, the numbers are similar. Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said 6,901 ballots have been issued and 2,397 have been returned.
"Our lives, our children, the next generation depend on this. This is the most critical election I've ever seen, and I'm 88 years old. I don't trust the mail," said Mary Jo Bell, who turned in her absentee ballot in person. "I was making sure my ballot got to the right place and I feel like it's here."
Among all the buzz is lack of voter confidence among some.
"I came up to check and make sure that I was registered," said Floyd County voter David Young, who said he last voted in the May primaries. "I just wanted to make sure I could vote."
Those concerns tied to a combination of reported delays in the postal service and comments from the White House. Last week President Donald Trump said, "You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster."
In recent months the president also claimed the election will be "fixed" and "rigged" with mail-in voting, encouraging voters to "get smart."
Popp and Burks said it's impacting some voters' faith in the election process.
"Whether it's good or bad or indifferent, (voters) just hear so much, so then they're confused like 'Oh, I better go check because I don't know,'" said Burks.
"They're hearing that there's fraud, which, we haven't seen any fraud, at all ... zero," Popp said.
Popp won her last race for Clark County Clerk by about 20 votes. For Burks, in Floyd County, about 120 ballots made the difference in her election. With both winning tightly contested elections on thin margins, both clerks said they were keenly aware of what's at stake and wanted to assure those who doubt every legal vote will count.
"As soon as you get your ballot, just fill it out and put it back in the mail," Burks said.
Indiana voters have until Oct. 22 to request an absentee ballot, which must be received by their county clerk's office no later than 12 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted.
Early voting in Floyd County will open on Oct. 6 and run through Nov. 2. Residents will be able to cast their ballot early at the 4-H Fairgrounds on Green Valley Road in New Albany. The fairgrounds will be open for early voting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting on Tuesday Oct. 6, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
Floyd County voters will also be able to vote early at Valley View Golf Course on Lawrence Banet Road in Floyds Knobs with the same hours as the fairgrounds. Both sites will also be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31.
In Clark County, registered voters can vote early at Voter Registration at 501 E. Court Ave., room 139, in Jeffersonville. The clerk's office says all voters will be required to present ID in order to vote. The office will be open for early, in-person voting starting Tuesday, Oct. 6. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Anyone with questions is asked to call (812) 285-6329.
