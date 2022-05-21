Family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered to pay final respects at Cedar Hill Cemetery to volunteer firefighter Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, who was killed by a stranded motorist he stopped to help on May 16. May 21, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People holding American flags and pictures lined the streets of Corydon, Indiana, on Saturday, as the community paid respects to a volunteer firefighter killed in the line of duty.
Jacob Tyler McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, volunteered for the Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department, New Middleton Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Leavenworth Fire Departments.
“This is a community that has a lot of pride, and they hang together. It’s like a big family. Tragic that it had to come down like this," said Cindy Bauer, who worked with McClanahan at Shaffer's 24 Hour Towing & Recovery.
“He would do anything for anybody, you couldn’t meet a nicer kid," said Brian Chinn who also worked with McClanahan. “It gives a person a different outlook on stopping and helping people, I mean, we always try and stop and help people out."
McClanahan died on the night of Monday, May 16 along Highway 135 in Palmyra. Investigators say McClanahan and a friend pulled over to help a stranded driver along with Palmyra Reserve Officer Zachary Holly, who was already at the scene.
The stranded driver, Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky, reportedly pulled out a shotgun, tried to shoot at Officer Holly but hit and killed McClanahan. Holly fired back, killing Moore. It remains unclear why Moore opened fire on the others. The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office said the officer's use of deadly force was justified.
Harrison County fire departments parked at the U.S. Post Office in Corydon on Saturday with flags over the roadway, and the highway department had service vehicles lined up at the highway garage.
Some people along the procession knew McClanahan for his traits like family friend, Linda Troncin.
“I knew Jacob because his dad used to be a police officer in Palmyra. Been to their house several times, Jacob was just an extremely well-liked fella. He was taught to help people and that’s exactly what he’d done,” said Troncin.
Others know McClanahan by his personality, such as Christine Shaffer, the owner of Shaffer's.
“He would always call me and say Ms. Shaffer, I go ‘what do you need, Jacob?’ he said, ‘I locked my keys in my car,’ I said, ‘where you at hun, I’ll send a truck to you," said Shaffer.
Fire trucks and police vehicles filled the parking lot of the Old Capitol Methodist Church, and ladder trucks lifted huge flags along the procession route through Corydon to the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Bagpipers followed McClanahan's casket to his final resting place for a ceremony by fellow firefighters.
Pallbearers were members of the Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers were James Bube, James Ridenour, Dustin Kochert and Jason Londak. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department.
