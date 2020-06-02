LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has donated over $735,000 to nonprofits that are assisting Clark and Floyd county residents through the coronavirus pandemic.
The foundation created the COVID-19 relief fund with $100,000 of their "unrestricted funds" to support those who have been "stressed by the pandemic," according to a news release. Several other companies and individuals have also donated to the fund.
Twenty-four nonprofits have been awarded the money, which provide food, personal protective equipment, housing and utility assistant, transportation and more to Indiana residents.
"As our community’s partner in philanthropy, the Community Foundation has been honored to administer the donations we’ve been entrusted with and use those to help get the people and businesses of our community back on their feet," said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.
The foundation is asking any nonprofit organizations that serve others during the pandemic to apply for a grant on the COVID-19 section of their website.
If you are a person in need, the foundation suggests that you reach out to the appropriate governmental and nonprofit agencies who are working to address those needs.
