JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Health departments in southern Indiana started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Hoosiers 80 years and older this week, and soon they will start administering the vaccine to people 70 years and older.
Starting Monday, the Clark County Health Department began administering Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, to residents who registered to get their shot, at its mass vaccination site at 748 East Lewis and Clark Parkway. By Thursday, the health department hopes to administer all 600 of its initial doses.
"It has been an exhausting adventure all up to this point," Doug Bentfield, administrator for the Clark County Health Department, said. "So when we finally got the opportunity to start giving out some vaccines at our local health department, it was just almost a sigh of some relief knowing that we have a lot of work to do, but we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel."
Over in Scott County, the health department got 200 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment.
"We are the only administering site for Scott County as of right now," Scott County Health Department Administrator Michelle Matern said.
Pictures were taken Monday as health care workers administered their first 40 doses. The Scott County Health Department said it will give out the remaining 160 shots during its clinics Thursday and Friday.
"At the beginning of every week, when we get our new allotment, our plan is to give all those out again by the end of every week," Matern said.
The Washington County Health Department said starting out its getting 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week. So far, public health nurses say they have administered 90 vaccinations.
Health departments say they are hoping for larger vaccine shipments in the weeks to come.
"We're kind of at the mercy of the vaccine that's available," Bentfield said. "If they send me 2,000 doses I'll change our schedule and we will do 2,000 doses next week. If they only give me 400 then we'll just do 400."
If you are looking to get a shot, you can register here. If you need help registering, you can call the state’s telephone assistance service by dialing 211.
