LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine southern Indiana inmates turned jail time into learning time, and they have a degree to show for it.
They recently graduated with their GEDs, and five of them were able to go to the graduation ceremony held Friday in the Scott County Circuit Court.
It was all part of Sheriff Jerry Goodin's plan to educate, job train and rehabilitate inmates when they go into the Scott County Jail.
He said he hopes their new skills will help them when they go back out into the community.
