LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Washington County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
According to a news release, on Sunday just before 5 a.m., officers with the Washington County Sheriff's Department went to a home on North Hattabaugh Road in Vallonia. When police arrived, they were told a man had been taken by car to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem after he was reportedly shot by 66-year-old Roger Root, of Vallonia.
Officials say Root and the victim were both guests at the home.
During the investigation, an Indiana State Police detective interviewed Root, who was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
The man who was transported to U of L Hospital and his condition is stable.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.