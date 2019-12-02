HORSESHOE BON VOYAGE - RIVERBOAT - GLORY OF ROME - CASINO - FILE.jpg

The Glory of Rome riverboat casino is being sold, as Caesars opens a new $90 million land-based casino. 

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) - The riverboat casino in southern Indiana will close in a week to make way for a new state-of-the-art casino built on dry land.

Caesars Southern Indiana will officially open its $90 million, 110,000 square foot casino on Dec. 12, so the riverboat will officially close at 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

The Glory of Rome opened in 1998 and is the largest riverboat in the U.S. It will remain moored on the Ohio River until it's sold. Over the weekend, the casino hosted a "Bon Voyage" party for the boat in honor of its more than 20 years operating as a casino.

The casino held a "bon voyage" party for the Glory of Rome on Saturday, Nov. 30 complete with fireworks. 

The new casino is being re-branded as Caesars Southern Indiana.

