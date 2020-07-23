LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After reading a story about a child who died after being left in a hot car, a southern Indiana woman has designed a product to avoid such accidents.
Lori Forest, of Jeffersonville, now has a patented product, called the Saf-T Child, which she hopes to sell to car companies. The product involves a sensor in the seat that sends a message to a phone if a child has been left in the vehicle.
Forest was inspired by a story about a young mother who went to day care to pick up her son after work and was told she did not drop him off that morning. The mom found her son dead in the backseat.
Forest’s device alerts parents and ultimately police if a child is left in their carseat.
“Even if it saves just one life, it will be worth it,” Forest said.
More than 800 children have died from vehicular heatstroke since 1998, according to the National Safety Council. Nearly a quarter of those deaths occurred in parking lots while the parent or caregiver were at work.
