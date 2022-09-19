SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order.
That's not the case at one McDonale's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call her, grandma — worked there before the McMuffin and McNugget were on the menu.
At 83 years old, she just crossed her 50th year working there, a career that started in the days when Ronald McDonald was the actual "burger king."
"Nobody works for 50 years anymore, let alone a fast food restaurant," said Madeline Scales, a co-worker VonDielingen's and the wife of his grandson.
If you're wondering why she's still working, it's simply because she wants to.
"They worked with me when my kids were little, and I thought, 'Why should I walk out on them?'" VonDielingen said.
Speaking of her loved ones, they've pretty much all worked at the McDonald's too.
"I have three daughters that worked here," VonDielingen said. "I had two son-in-laws that worked here. I had three granddaughters that work here."
It's a McFamily, if you will. It doesn't matter if the co-workers are related or not, being VonDielingen's colleague comes with a couple life lessons.
"She treats everybody the way she would like to be treated," Scales said.
"You want something, you got to work for it," VonDielingen added. "It's not supposed to be just handed to you."
She's certainly done that and she's far from making her final batch of fries.
"I'm looking right now to my 60 years, and that would make me 93 years old," she said.
You could say she's still 'lovin' it.
