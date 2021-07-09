LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sellersburg is saying goodbye to one of its most popular summer events.
Art in Speed Park will end after this year's event, which marks the 30th anniversary of the fine arts fair.
Around 100 artists from around the region come to the show each year to display paintings, jewelry and crafts. The show also includes live music, food and drink vendors.
The longtime show director, Kim Murphy Johnson, said on social media that this would be the last year for the show.
"It is bittersweet that as we celebrate our 30th anniversary in August, we will be retiring the art show. We want to go out on a high note so the community's last memories of the show will be of it at its peak and in its glory!" Johnson said, adding that she is ready to fully-retire and enjoy her family.
The final Art in Speed Park poster was done by Doreen Barnhart DeHart. It incorporates pieces of past designs as a tribute to the final event. This year's show is August 28 and 29 in Speed Park. To find out more information, click here.
