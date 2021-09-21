LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said two members of Metro Council are at least partly to blame for the River City FOP's rejection of a proposed contract.
The city's two-year proposal included the highest single-year pay raise ever: 9% in 2022 and 3% more in 2023.
“We felt like this contract was a combination of significant increase in pay and then also a significant increase in mechanisms for reform and building police-community trust,” Fischer told WDRB News on Tuesday.
But FOP members said the deal does not do enough to attract quality recruits and stop officers from leaving the force.
In a statement, the union said:
"The members listened to their chief say that LMPD should be the highest paid department in the state. The proposed agreement does not accomplish that goal ... (Officers) listened to the Metro Council President say that there was more money available."
Fischer said that is just not true.
“The city deserves a council president that is informed when he or she speaks,” Fischer said.
Metro Council David James stands by his comments.
“I'm just going to simply say the mayor can add more years and more money into the contract in the future and get the police officers where they need to be,” James said.
Fischer accused James and District 3 Metro Council member Keisha Dorsey for spreading what he calls "misinformation and mistrust" about the deal. Fischer called out Dorsey, who chairs the Labor and Economic Development Committee, for holding a public hearing on the contract before officers had a chance to vote.
“I think that's an interference in the process, if you will,” Fischer said. “It adds confusion. It's not helpful.”
Dorsey said citizens deserve to be heard.
“If involving them in the process and them having a say is a problem, it is high time we change that process,” she said.
For now, it is back to the bargaining table, but Fischer said he is in no hurry. He said he wants to get more input from the community.
Related Stories:
- FOP members 'soundly' vote down tentative contract for Louisville's police officers
- Metro Council committee hears mixed public feedback on contract between LMPD, union
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.