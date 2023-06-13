LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A speed limit reduction is coming soon to a busy portion of Preston Highway in Bullitt County.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said there will be a speed limit reduction on KY 61 in and south of Shepherdsville. The speed limit will be decreased from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour starting just south of KY 245 and extending northward to the existing 35 mph zone at the Salt River Bridge in Shepherdsville.
Crews are scheduled to change speed limit signs on Wednesday, June 21. That date could change due to weather or delays.
