Patient waits for COVID booster

FILE - A patient waits to be called for a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot outside a pharmacy in a grocery store, on Nov. 3, 2021, in downtown Denver. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 11,000 children ages 5 to 11 have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Louisville.

Many sites are offering the shot for kids as well as boosters for adults. Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible for a booster.

Dr. Mark Burns, with the University of Louisville, says an increase in cases could be possible after Thanksgiving gatherings.

"So will we see a spike? Yes we will," Burns said. "Will it be as great as it was later year? I'm predicting it won't."

There are currently 140 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Louisville. Last week, eight people died from COVID-19. 

According to Burns, it's not known if the new COVID-19 variant is in the U.S. yet because there hasn't been a test to identify it.

