LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 11,000 children ages 5 to 11 have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Louisville.
Many sites are offering the shot for kids as well as boosters for adults. Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible for a booster.
Dr. Mark Burns, with the University of Louisville, says an increase in cases could be possible after Thanksgiving gatherings.
"So will we see a spike? Yes we will," Burns said. "Will it be as great as it was later year? I'm predicting it won't."
There are currently 140 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Louisville. Last week, eight people died from COVID-19.
According to Burns, it's not known if the new COVID-19 variant is in the U.S. yet because there hasn't been a test to identify it.
