LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Give local for a chance to win a $500,000 house.
WDRB's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is back.
The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home will be built off U.S. 42 in east Louisville.
A limited number of tickets are available for the giveaway. The tickets cost $100 each, and 100% of the proceeds go to fund research for childhood cancer.
To purchase a ticket, click here.
On Oct. 7, the drawing for the house and other prizes will be aired.
