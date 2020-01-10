LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported the state's first probable death related to vaping.
The death was reported as part of the department's weekly online update of investigations related to injuries associated with e-cigarette or vaping product use.
The victim was "a male in his late 20s," according to the department's report, but has not been identified further.
"A probable case means that someone has a lung injury believed to be caused by vaping, but they also may have other health issues, like the flu or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," the department said in its report.
As of Friday, the department said there have been 48 reports of possible lung injuries related to e-cigarettes and/or vaping product usage.
