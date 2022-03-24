LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Hospital is investing millions of dollars in major upgrades to its downtown location.
State and local officials announced Thursday morning $144 million to expand the hospital. The expansion will be anchored with a new seven-story tower off Jackson and Chestnut streets.
The project will increase the hospital's capacity, and once it's complete, it will have more than 360 beds, each with a private room, 20 operating rooms and a new 24-bed observation unit.
UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said the new tower will transform the health of the communities the hospital serves.
"The new tower will reduce capacity constraints and increase access to UofL Hospital's specialized care, progressive academic research and innovative treatments," Miller said.
The expansion also includes a new guest lobby and waiting area, along with updates to the gift shop and coffee shop.
UofL Health Board Member Pat Mulloy said the hospital will always hold a special place in his heart as his son and wife were both treated there. He said the expansion will provide better access to hospital care for underserved populations in the city.
"It is the safety net," Mulloy said. "It is the place that takes care of the least of us. I've been blessed to take my children and my wife anywhere. I've been lucky enough to have access to anything I can write a check for, but most Louisvillians don't have that access. That's why this place is different, and it's special."
University of Louisville Lori Gonzales said the project will greatly help students pursuing careers in medicine.
"It reflects our commitment to investing in academic medicine to drive research and innovation and to grow compassionate, quality care in the heart of our city," Gonzales said at a news conference Thursday morning. "UofL and UofL Health play a critical role in the training of physicians nurses and other allied health professionals, the project will enhance their educational experiences."
Nurse Kim Wilson has worked at UofL Hospital for over two decades. She said the expansion will transform the care she and other medical professionals can provide.
"Being a level one trauma center, a lot of our patients come to us at their worst time," Wilson said. "They're coming because they need healing, not just physical healing, but emotional healing and spiritual healing. To be able to have more rooms and more space to accommodate that and not have someone come in and be injured and have to stay in the emergency room for five days because we don't have a bed, you don't have words for that."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was among those in attendance for the big announcement. He said the expansion is great news for Louisville and the entire state.
"Increasing UofL Hospital's staff and capacity will make it possible for more Kentuckians to get care, alleviate the burden on other hospitals in busy times and help train the next generation of Kentucky physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals," he said. "To develop our workforce, it's important to make higher education more affordable. That's why UofL Health's commitment to providing free tuition to employees and their families is such a critical step and one that's deeply appreciated."
Construction is expected to begin by the end of April 2022. The tower is scheduled to welcome its first patients in early 2024.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.