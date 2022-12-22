LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will permanently remove children from the Uspiritus-Brooklawn facility in Louisville amid an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy.
Ja'Ceon Terry died July 17 while in the care of the Child and Family Services center, which serves as a psychiatric residential treatment facility. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office showed Terry's cause of death was asphyxia and ruled it a homicide.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced Thursday its intent to remove all children from the facility permanently "after a thorough investigation" and revoke the facility's license to operate.
Officials said in a news release that Brooklawn was notified of the findings of the CHFS investigation Thursday.
"The statement of deficiency includes failure of direct-care staff to supervise residents and know their whereabouts at all times; recording all incidents or accidents that present a direct or immediate threat to health, safety or security of any resident or staff member; and complying with a regulation which states that a restraint or seclusion shall not result in harm or injury to the resident and shall be used only to ensure the safety of the resident or others during an emergency safety situation," CHFS said.
No children have been placed in Brooklawn facilities since Terry's death.
"What took place at Brooklawn is a tragedy," CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander said in a news release Thursday. "Brooklawn claims to provide a continuum of care that helps vulnerable individuals find hope, make positive changes in their lives and realize their potential. Tragically, Ja'Ceon Terry was never able to realize his potential."
Friedlander said CHFS is "charged with the safety and well-being of vulnerable Kentuckians, especially children," which is why it is taking steps to revoke Brooklawn's license.
The department said prior to Terry's death, there weren't complaints or patterns of abusive behavior at Brooklawn.
Brooklawn can appeal the decision. CHFS said it was still investigating "additional allegations."
Related Stories:
- Brooklawn facility death of 7-year-old prompts question about DCBS policy
- Family searches for answers, justice for 7-year-old who died while in Louisville foster care
- Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
- Family wants answers after Louisville foster child dies while in state care
- 7-year-old Louisville foster child identified after dying in state care
- Death of 7-year-old at Louisville foster care facility prompts investigation
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.