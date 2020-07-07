LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking the public to help the agency win a national contest for the “Best Looking Cruiser.”
Last year, the agency took third place and was featured in a calendar. The agency won the competition in 2018.
“Competing against state law enforcement agencies across the U.S., KSP knows how important every vote is,” the agency said in a news release.
KSP’s latest entry features a 2019 Dodge Charger on the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge in Greenup County.
Indiana also entered the competition with a photo of a car and a sport utility vehicle.
The winner will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers’ 2021 wall calendar.
You can cast a vote via the AAST Facebook page or by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.