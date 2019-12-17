LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Sen. Perry Clark, D-37, announced he will not seek re-election.
Clark said that following the 2020 legislative session he plans to spend more time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
"After 25 plus years in the Kentucky legislature, I believe the time has come to start the next chapter and pass the torch on to the next generation, Clark said in a statement.
Clark said that aside from his service in the U.S. Navy, representing the people of the 37th District has been "the greatest honor of my life."
His district covers southwest Louisville, being bordered on the west side by the Ohio River, to the south by Pond Station Road and reaches as far east as the Walmart south of Jefferson Mall. Perry has represented the district since 2006. He served in the state House from 1995 to 2006.
Related:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.